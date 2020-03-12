HSBC announces head of new wealth and personal banking arm for Asia

HSBC has appointed Greg Hingston as its regional head for Asia-Pacific of its new wealth and personal banking division.

The new unit manages a total of $1.4trn in assets and was created as part of HSBC's restructuring last month to cater to both retail and HNW clients.

HSBC has re-oriented its focus on its Asian homeland, where the London-headquartered lender still makes 50% of its revenues and almost 90% of its profits.

Hingston, who has been with the group for nearly 14 years, is currently the bank's Hong Kong head of wealth and personal banking.

Previously Hingston was the global head of strategy for retail banking and wealth management.

Charlie Nunn, HSBC's CEO of wealth and personal banking, said: "As head of our retail business in Hong Kong, Greg was instrumental in driving growth and evolving customer experience. Under Greg's leadership, we'll continue to capture market share and grow with our customers across Asia, particularly in the Greater Bay Area and ASEAN."

Hingston's is the latest in a string of appointments at the top of the Asian arm of HSBC under interim chief executive Noel Quinn. Yesterday the bank announced the appointment of Mark Yunfeng Wang as president and chief executive officer of its China business.

