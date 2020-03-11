Manulife launches new retirement series in Hong Kong

Manulife Investment Management has unveiled an enhanced distribution retirement series featuring two income sources in Hong Kong.

The Manulife Global Fund Enhanced Distribution retirement investment series - R share class offers monthly dividends, and an additional distribution yield based on its portfolio gain, the company said in a statement.

The company's enhanced distribution retirement investment series is "an investment-led offering that combines different investment risk levels to give investors in various stages of life a flexible and adequate way of managing their finances," Bruno Lee, Manulife Investment's regional head of retail wealth distribution, said.

The new share class aims to provide investors with a stable source of retirement income.

Manulife Investment Management is the investment arm of Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corporation. The Toronto-based company had $409bn of assets under management as of December 2019.

