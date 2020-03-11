StanChart unveils Hong Kong virtual bank Mox

Standard Chartered, in partnership with PCCW, HKT and Trip.com, is set to launch a new virtual banking service and Asia's first all-in-one numberless bank card, Mox.

Mox is the first Asian bank to partner with Mastercard to launch the first numberless bank card, Mox Card. This actual bank card has no card number, expiry date and CVV. This lowers the risk of personal data leakage, the bank said in a statement. All card information can instead be accessed by a Mox app.

The new virtual banking service will offer a comprehensive suite of retail financial services, as well as unique telecom, entertainment and travel products, all in one place.

"Mox operates in a whole new way by listening to customers and focusing on heart share," said Mox CEO Deniz Güven. "We aim to be the first bank to empower Hong Kong customers to grow and unlock more possibilities by providing a truly digital and personalized banking experience."

Mox will be available to customers later this year. It is currently in beta testing by staff members.

Standard Chartered operates a global network of over 1,200 physical branch locations and outlets, which include several subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures. The bank's operations are spread across over 70 countries and there are around 87,000 professionals on its payroll.

