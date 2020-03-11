Only 278 complaints against financial advisers in Australia

Only 278 complaints about advice businesses were made between 1 July and 31 December 2019, with 203 complaints closed, the Australian Financial Complaints Authority's Datacube revealed.

A breakdown by financial firm type shows AFCA received a total of 7114 complaints about general insurers, making the sector the second-most complained about. There were 14,096 complaints about banks, 4643 against credit providers and 2787 about superannuation funds.

AFCA chief operating officer Justin Untersteiner said it is important to make the data available to the public as an important step in increasing transparency.

"Every six months, AFCA releases data which allows Australians to see how many complaints their insurer, bank, financial adviser, superannuation fund or other financial firm has received and how they have responded to those complaints," Untersteiner said.

"Rebuilding trust in the Australian financial services will be a long journey and one that requires effort across the entire sector.

"Transparency is key in this transformation and we have made significant changes in the way we report our data and decisions to make them more accessible to the public.

Out of the 2220 complaints received about the superannuation sector, 49.7% of those were to do with account administration for the six months to 31 December 2019.

Of complaints received by AFCA about advice businesses, 60% related to superannuation and 35% to managed investments. The top most complained about advice groups were AMP Financial Planning, with 37 complaints progressed in the second half of the year; Australian Planning Services, with 28 complaints progressed; and Commonwealth Financial Planning, with 19 complaints progressed.

Data also revealed the nation's largest fund AustralianSuper received the most complaints at 262. About 122 of those were resolved by agreement, 36 resolved in favour of the fund and three in favour of the complainant.

Following AustralianSuper was Rest with 193 complaints, AMP Superannuation with 151 and Nulis Nominees with 122.

In the life insurance category, 583 complaints were progressed by AFCA in the six-month period and 495 were closed. The most complained about policy type was income protection, which attracted 38.9 per cent of total complaints, while the most complained about insurer was TAL with 81 complaints progressed.

Over the six months to December 2019, AFCA received 36,562 complaints from customers, across all areas of financial services, superannuation, and insurance, and acted upon a total of 19,696 of these.

Datacube was launched in November 2019 to allow Australians to see how their insurer, bank, financial adviser, superannuation fund or other financial firm has responded to consumer complaints brought to AFCA.

