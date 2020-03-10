Aberdeen Standard Capital makes Jersey push

Aberdeen Standard Capital has appointed a Jersey-based head of international to drive the business's growth in the Channel islands and other international markets.

Barry Hardisty will develop the strategic direction and management of the international business and will be responsible for client and investment management in Jersey. He will report to Charles Insley, director of Aberdeen Standard Capital International (ASCI) and will work with the existing international team in Jersey and London to build upon ASC's strong client base and growth opportunities across the Channel Islands and other international markets.

He becomes the first head of international following the major rebranding of the Standard Life Wealth, which was renamed ASC in January 2019, two years after the merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management was first confirmed.With 24 years' experience in the investment industry, Hardisty has managed and advised on portfolios for Trustees and private clients across the UK and Europe.

He joins ASC from Enhance Wealth Consultancy Limited, where he headed up the Enhance Portfolio team and was responsible for its strategic direction and management. Prior to this, he held senior positions at Canaccord Genuity, Royal Bank of Canada and Matheson Investment.

Richard Charnock, chief executive of ASC, said: "Following the merger of Aberdeen Standard Capital International and Aberdeen Private Wealth Management, Barry has joined our team to lead the international business and help drive this forward.

"He has worked in various senior roles throughout his career and has built up a respected reputation locally which will support our growth plans. His extensive experience in providing investment solutions to clients will be invaluable in elevating ASC's client footprint across the Channel Islands and further afield."

Hardisty added: "This a great opportunity for me to draw on my deep knowledge and experience in investment management and support ASC's clients and their investment needs. ASC has an impressive track record and I'm looking forward to developing this further by working closely with our teams across Jersey and London."

ASC currently has £6.6bn of assets under management (as at 30 September 2019) for private clients, charities, trust companies and pension schemes.

