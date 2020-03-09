Lombard Int'l assets reach €48bn as group hails 'record year'

Lombard International Group, a global leader in wealth and succession planning solutions for HNW individuals, families and institutions, today announced its financial results for 2019 showing particularly strong growth in the US and Europe.



Lombard said the Luxembourg- and Philadelphia-based international wealth manager had achieved a "record performance," despite significant geopolitical and economic headwinds across the globe.

In a statement Lombard said: "This is testament to the strength and relevance of the Group's wealth structuring propositions, global reach combined with local presence, and expertise to deliver customised and specialist solutions to HNW clients and institutions with complex multi-jurisdictional and investment needs."



In 2019 the Group posted new business premiums of €5.7bn, a 25% increase on 2018, driven by higher sales in the US and Europe. In Europe the business delivered a 24% YoY growth in new business inflows, while in the US the business delivered a 27% YoY growth in new business premium income.

AuM grew to a record high of €48.4bn, representing a 17% increase YoY.



Commenting on the results, John Hillman, executive chairman of Lombard International Group, said: "2019 was a record year for Lombard International Group. We continued the expansion of our global capabilities, especially in the international wealth hubs of Switzerland, London, New York, Hong Kong and Singapore.

"These epicentres of HNW capital flows remain pivotal to our business growth. We remain committed to developing and investing in the best talent globally, and to deepening relationships with key strategic partners across the globe to reinforce our leadership position."



The Group's results were released as the company prepares for a new Group CEO. Stuart Parkinson will take up the position on 1 April.

Hillman commented: "With 27 years of international experience in banking and financial services, Stuart has deep expertise in building and managing diverse teams and bringing resources together across multiple geographies to enhance propositions to best serve clients. He will bring energy and fresh thinking as we continue to expand our distribution footprint internationally."



Parkinson will be joining from HSBC Private Bank, where he was global chief investment officer.