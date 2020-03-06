Trireme Pension Services launches SIPP for British expats

Malta-based Trireme Pension Services has announced the launch of a self-invested personal pension (SIPP) designed specifically for Britons living abroad.

Trireme, which is also based in Guernsey, said advisers had identified the need for an international SIPP that catered to the needs of their British clients living overseas.

"In an increasingly complex environment for UK expats in particular, Trireme provides access to a quality SIPP," said James King, managing director of Trireme Pension Services (Malta).

In an increasingly complex environment for UK expats in particular, Trireme provides access to a quality SIPP"

King added: "We look forward to working with existing and new adviser relationships to promote the Trireme International SIPP to their UK expat clients."

Applications for the new expat SIPP are now open, and there is neither a minimum nor a maximum opening investment.

The SIPP will be administered by Hartley Pensions. Michael Baber, technical director at Hartley Pensions, told FT Adviser: "Our products are designed to be flexible, straightforward and relevant to our clients' needs."

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter