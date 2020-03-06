NRIs to explain 'unrealistic' overseas income

The Income Tax department of India is set to start questioning NRIs about unrealistic bloated earnings overseas.

Several Indians became NRI to generate fake overseas income such as trading profits, consultancy fee, and big salaries to legitimise undisclosed funds stashed abroad. They may now have to justify their income or face heavy fines.

According to the Finance Bill 2020, any Indian citizen who is not liable to tax in any other country or territory shall be deemed to be a resident in India. Such residents will have to pay tax on overseas income and disclose foreign assets.

The burden has now shifted to assessees to prove that they earned abroad as ‘bona fide workers’"

"The burden has now shifted to assessees to prove that they earned abroad as ‘bona fide workers'. This is in line with the government's press release, though no such term exists in the law," the Economic Times quoted senior chartered accountant Dilip Lakhani as saying.

The government's press release mentions the word 'bona fide workers' and saying they will not be taxed on their earnings abroad while their eye would be on NRIs with bloated income.

According to the Finance Bill 2020, any Indian citizen who is not liable to tax in any other country or territory shall be deemed to be resident in India. Such residents will have to pay tax on overseas income and disclose foreign assets.

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter