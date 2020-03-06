II announces 'Women in International Investment' listing

International Investment is excited to announce the upcoming launch of our new 'Women in International Investment' listing.

The Women in International Investment initiative will champion the key women and female power players within the international financial services industry, across all sectors and regions.

Women's role in the financial services industry is, rightly, being recognised around the world and, ahead of International Women's Day on Sunday 8 March, this listing will testify to women's extraordinary achievements across the world.

Through our day-to-day coverage of the industry and our events in different countries and regions, International Investment has a global perspective on the achievements of women in different countries, sectors and roles.

We will be launching the Women in International Investment list on 31 March. This will be followed by a series of interviews and special videos published as the listing grows throughout the year.

To mark International Women's Day, here is a video interview with Aiva CEO Elizabeth Rey, by way of a preview for the project.

If you wish to nominate yourself or a colleague that you feel should be included in this list please contact us directly.

