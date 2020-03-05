Investors Trust's Dubai team plants mangroves in UAE

Investors Trust's team in Dubai has participated in a mangrove planting and kayaking CSR activity, hosted by Companies for Good.

This outdoor activity raises awareness for the importance of mangroves in the UAE environment and emphasizes the crucial role they play in the ecosystem.

Investors Trust employees planted mangrove seedlings and explored the nature reserve through kayaks, connecting with nature along the way.

As a global company, we are proud to support this environmental effort that supports our commitment to making the world a better place"

Companies for Good helps businesses organize engaging team activities, including team building and volunteering opportunities that help the planet and our surrounding communities.

