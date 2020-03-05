HSBC Singapore commits to greater female representation in its senior roles

HSBC Singapore plans to have 40% of women in its most senior positions by 2022, up from its 30% currently, and 50% of managerial positions.

HSBC Singapore chief executive Tony Cripps said that having a diverse workplace is a priority for the bank, and that it will develop a structural framework that seeks to remove barriers and encourage equal opportunity.

"Having a diverse workplace is an absolute priority for HSBC Singapore: It lifts performance by embracing different perspectives and it's simply the right thing to do for our people. Today's announcement is all about working towards this commitment."

Brandon Coate, head of human resources at HSBC Singapore, added: "We've always aimed to be fair in our hiring and promotion into senior positions, which will continue to be merit-based. But having a gender target and making this commitment public holds our management team more accountable.

"It will ensure we are ever-focused on widening and deepening our female talent pool to drive diversity through every level of our organisation."

Besides launching programmes to boost group-led female leadership development initiatives, HSBC last year made flexible working programmes a priority.

HSBC joins global banking peers such as Citi and Standard Chartered in committing to a greater female representation ratio in their senior ranks.

