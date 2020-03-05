JP Morgan launches $100m sustainable long/short fund

JP Morgan Alternative Asset Management (JPMAAM) has announced the $100m launch of its multi-manager sustainable long/short fund, an alternative strategy designed to allocate capital to companies that lead their peer groups in sustainable performance and will benefit from long-term sustainable trends.

The Multi-Manager Sustainable Long/Short Fund is designed to allocate capital to companies that "lead their peer groups in sustainable performance and will benefit from long-term sustainable trends", the company says in a statement on March 4.

It says the fund aims to deliver returns that are akin to stocks, but with less than two-thirds the volatility of global stocks.

Sustainable alpha can be generated where the impact of structural changes is underappreciated and incorrectly priced"

The fund will emphasise alpha opportunities from long-term global sustainability themes, including energy transition, resource efficiency, and empowerment.

"Sustainable alpha can be generated where the impact of structural changes is underappreciated and incorrectly priced," Jamie Kramer, global head of JP Morgan Asset Management's Alternatives Solutions Group, who is also a manager of the new fund, says in the statement.

The fund leverages JPMAAM's 25-year track record in manager selection. It seeks to deliver equity-like returns but with less than two thirds the volatility of global equities.

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter