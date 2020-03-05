Openfunds partners with Barak in Africa

Openfunds, Switzerland's largest independent fund distributor, announced a partnership with 1.3bn African boutique Barak Fund Management.

Under the partnership, OpenFunds will advise its clients and professional investors about Barak's investment funds.

Siro Zanovello, co-founder and CEO of OpenFunds, said: "The partnership with Barak will allow us to offer our clients an excellent product in this important sector for the real economy. As pioneers in private debt strategies, Barak's new fund fits perfectly into the offering of OpenFunds".

As pioneers in private debt strategies, Barak’s new fund fits perfectly into the offering of OpenFunds"

Barak is Africa's largest trade finance fund manager and has offices in Kenya, the Ivory Coast, Ghana, Mauritius, South Africa and London. The company manages approximately CHF 1.3bn for international institutional investors and employs approximately 70 staff.

The company was founded in 2008 by CEO Jean Craven and CIO Prieur de Plessis, who have backgrounds in structured trade and commodity finance in South Africa.

Barak has about 30 commodities and 140 active clients. Its first fund was launched in 2009 to lend into structured trade-type transactions, with the underlying products as agricultural commodities.

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter