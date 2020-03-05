Credit Suisse faces lawsuit in India

A former top Credit Suisse banker has filed a lawsuit against the Swiss bank in India, on grounds of harassment and fraudulent conduct.

Nisheet Singh, who joinedCredit Suisse as an assistant vice president in 2015, filed a suit against the bank and some of its managers on grounds of harassment and fraudulent conduct, according to local media.

The complaint filed at the High Court in Mumbai is the second such action in a short period of time against Credit Suisse in India. Singh, a data-security expert, was laid off by Credit Suisse in June of 2019. The bank had cited budgetary and restructuring reasons for the release.

The former banker said he was responsible for audit, compliance, data security and informed the bank more than once about data compliance deficiencies, access compromises anda data security breaches.

The security flaws had invited fraudulent activities against clients of the bank, the plaintiff said. He also told the bank about major malpractices and corruption. He claims that instead of taking actions, the bank choose to fire him.

