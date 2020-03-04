Aviva Investors strikes distribution deal for Iberia, Brazil, Uruguay

Aviva Investors, the asset manager of insurer Aviva, has struck a distribution deal with Capital Strategies Partners based in Madrid, to sell investment capabilities into Spain, Portugal, Brazil and Uruguay.

CSP intermediates for some $5bn of assets. The deal will see it focus on distributing Aviva Investors' credit, equity, liquidity, multi-asset and real assets capabilities through wholesale and institutional channels. The deal completes the manager's geographical coverage of Iberia and Latin America, and complements an existing partnership with Exel Capital, which represents the manager in the institutional markets in Chile, Peru and Columbia.

Charlie Jewkes, head of Global Financial Institutions at Aviva Investors, will work with CSP in Brazil and Uruguay, while Paolo Sarno, head of Southern Europe at Aviva Investors, will work with CSP on distribution in Spain and Portugal. Cristina Rubio, Pedro Costa Felix, Jorge Benguria and Agustin Mariatti will lead the sales efforts in these markets for CSP.

Jewkes said: "We are delighted to enter into a partnership with CSP, which has a 20-year track record of raising assets in these markets for international asset managers. I believe this arrangement will be transformational in providing Aviva Investors with a footprint to promote our investment capabilities in some of the most exciting markets in the world."

"As global macro, socioeconomic and regulatory changes continue to accelerate opportunities for international asset managers in the Latin American and Iberian regions, we look forward to bringing our full suite of capabilities to clients in those markets. The combination of growing personal wealth and some of the most forward-looking long-term savings reforms make the region extremely attractive. Our broader credentials as a leader in responsible investment provide us with an excellent platform to partner with early adopters of this philosophy, which we are already beginning to see."

Daniel Rubio, CEO, Capital Strategies Partners, said: "We are delighted to kick off this project and work with Aviva Investors in some of our markets, which we are confident will be a success. Aviva Investors' strong investment offering, asset management and insurance heritage and leadership in responsible investing will be very attractive to clients in these markets."

