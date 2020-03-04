Mauritius added to FATF's greylist

Mauritius has been added to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) greylist, a list for jurisdictions with deficiencies in their regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing.

FATF's decision is a heavy blow to the Indian Ocean island nation, which has been trying to shed its image as a tax haven, particularly after the Mauritius Leaks scandal. As the jurisdiction joins Pakistan on the greylist, investors in India are worried what the reputational damage could do to their portfolios.

Mauritius is the second-largest source of foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows into India, after the US, and has remained so despite the amendment to the tax treaties between the two countries in 2017.

An FATF grey list is big red flag for sophisticated investors"

India's market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has said that investors from Mauritius will continue to be eligible for registration with it even as the island country has been placed on the greylist.