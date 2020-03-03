Guernsey Finance names Rupert Pleasant as its new CEO

Guernsey Finance has appointed Rupert Pleasant as its new chief executive, replacing outgoing Dominic Wheatley who is due to leave the role in June.

Pleasant will act as an ambassador for the further development of the industry as the head of the promotional agency for the island's finance industry.

He joins from Beauvoir Group, where he was acting group managing director. Pleasant has a background in private wealth with almost 30 years working in the sector both in Guernsey and abroad for firms such as Lloyds Bank, Barclays Wealth, Credit Suisse, Investec and PraxisIFM among others. He has previously worked in Hong Kong and South Africa, two of Guernsey's finance industry's key markets.

We cannot rest on our laurels and so we need to work hard to both maintain and enhance our reputation on the international stage"

Guernsey Finance Chairman Lyndon Trott said: "Rupert's considerable international finance and marketing experience will be instrumental in continuing the contribution that the Guernsey Finance team make in promoting the island as a leading finance centre.

"This is a key time for Guernsey as we look to innovate and create fresh opportunities to promote the island and the finance industry across current and emerging markets. Rupert is passionate about the island and I am delighted that he has accepted the role of chief executive".

Tony Mancini, chair of the Guernsey International Business Association, added: "The finance sector remains the primary driver of growth in the economy of the island, so its promotion is fundamental to Guernsey's prosperity.

"For this reason, the leadership of the promotional agency is so important. I am therefore delighted that Rupert will be the new chief executive. He brings a combination of wide international experience across a number of different sectors and a passion for Guernsey."

Pleasant said that having promoted Guernsey's financial services industry in a wide variety of jurisdictions across the globe, it was a privilege to have been appointed.

"We live in challenging but also exciting times, and Guernsey is in an enviable position offering innovation, substance, stability, security and expertise," he said. "However, we cannot rest on our laurels and so we need to work hard to both maintain and enhance our reputation on the international stage and so I look forward to leading the excellent team at Guernsey Finance into new territory over the coming years."

The head of Guernsey Finance, Dominic Wheatley, will leave on the 30 June 2020, having been in the role since December 2014.

