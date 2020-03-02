BREAKING: Investors Trust and Aiva join forces in Latin America

Investors Trust and Aiva have announced they are joining forces to better serve the burgeoning Latin American market.

In a joint statement issued this afternoon, the two companies say their new union will enable each to better utilise their knowledge and expertise to collaborate and better service advsers in the region by providing "valued perspective and a set of skills that might not otherwise be shared outside this alliance."

"This is an important milestone in our efforts to use our combined professional experiences to collectively grow and reach new heights in terms of service and distribution," said Ariel Amigo, chief marketing officer and head of global distribution at Investors Trust.

Elizabeth Rey, CEO of Aiva, added: "This partnership is sure to leverage the complementary strengths between two very successful companies, which will enhance significantly the value proposition to our advisers and clients."

Rey told International Investment that the long-standing link with Quilter international (previously Old Mutual International) will continue to be a "top priority" and will see Aiva continue to be a preferred partner with them.

"They (Quilter International) are not present in some of our markets so we are just broadening our provider list to accommodate our clients," said Rey.

Aiva, founded in 1994, specialises in wealth management solutions for HNW clients in Latin America and the Caribbean and has offices in Miami and Montevideo. Cayman Islands-based Investors Trust represents the ITA Group, an international group of insurance companies and subsidiaries. Investors Trust has offices in Uruguay, Puerto Rico, Miami, Labuan, Hong Kong and Dubai.

