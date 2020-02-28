FEIFA and Dominion announce partnership

FEIFA (the Federation of European IFAs) has announced a new partnership with Guernsey-based Dominion Fund Management, which provides quite different investment strategies to its existing affiliations.

The relationship with FEIFA members will be headed up by Alan Deery at Dominion.

"The Dominion Global Trends (DGT) Funds have a laser focus on identifying the most important and significant areas of structural global change and offer investors the unique proposition of capitalising on the drivers of change underway in the world today", Deery explained.

This is a very good fit with our existing partnerships"

"Each of the DGT Funds is UCITS V compliant and traded daily with exceptionally liquid underlying portfolios and demonstrates a first-class record of outperformance. Our FCA-regulated investment team is based in the City of London and we aim to provide fascinating investment themes that investors easily recognise and understand, whilst at the same time we strive to provide outstanding support to financial advisers."

"This is a very good fit with our existing partnerships", FEIFA CEO Paul Stanfield commented. "We are very pleased to welcome Dominion on board.

"Dominion is delighted to be working with FEIFA and to support the work that they do to promote high quality, professional advice", Deery stated. "Our business has been built entirely around supporting high quality organisations and we fully expect the members to quickly recognise the added value that Dominion's highly respected range of Global Trends Funds can bring to client portfolios."

FEIFA member companies are English-speaking advisory businesses, active across Europe and advising on cumulative assets in excess of €7bn. The Federation is a non-profit trade association and has partnerships with a wide range of companies, including all of the relevant international life companies, major asset managers, and key international pension and trust companies.

