People Moves: Matthews Asia, AXA IM, Hawksford, Julius Baer, Carey Olsen, GAM, Jupiter AM, Rathbones, Mirabaud

Matthews Asia

Matthews Asia has announced the appointment of Yu-Ming Wang to the newly created role of president and global chief investment officer, based in San Francisco.

Wang joins from Nikko Asset Management, where he served as deputy president and global CIO, and brings with him 34 years of industry experience. He will be a member of the firm's executive committee and provide "leadership and oversight" for the investment team.

AXA Investment Managers

AXA Investment Managers announced that Marysol Novo-Capello has joined the firm as key account manager.

In an effort to strengthen AXA's growing Americas Client Group, Novo-Capello will focus on onboarding new investors and distributors, including wirehouses, independent broker-dealers, RIAs and regional private banks.

Hawksford

Hawksford has strengthened its senior team with the promotion of four key team members to the role of director.

These promotions include Laura Nevitt as a director of the Private Client Division, Cherith Fothergill as director and global head of Business Development & Marketing, Melody Tan as Finance director and Bobby Stirling as director and global head of Client Accounting.

These senior promotions form part of a wave of 67 additional promotions across Hawksford's international offices.

Julius Baer International

Julius Baer International announced the internal appointment of Mark Winterburn, former executive director and senior investment adviser, as head of Investment Advisory UK in London.

Winterburn joined Julius Baer International as a senior investment adviser and executive director in February 2017, following a 14-year career in financial services. In his new role, he will resume his responsibilities as an investment adviser to clients; whilst also taking on overall management of Julius Baer's Investment Advisers in London.

Carey Olsen Bermuda

Carey Olsen Bermuda has appointed Adam Collieson as its lead property lawyer.

Collieson's core practice is focused on commercial and residential real estate transactions where he has experience advising both international and domestic clients on a wide range of complex property issues.

GAM Investments

GAM Investments has appointed Greg Clerkson to the newly-created role of head of discretionary investment, managing discretionary teams across fixed income, equities and real estate debt.