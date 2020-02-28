People Moves: Matthews Asia, AXA IM, Hawksford, Julius Baer, Carey Olsen, GAM, Jupiter AM, Rathbones, Mirabaud
Matthews Asia
Matthews Asia has announced the appointment of Yu-Ming Wang to the newly created role of president and global chief investment officer, based in San Francisco.
Wang joins from Nikko Asset Management, where he served as deputy president and global CIO, and brings with him 34 years of industry experience. He will be a member of the firm's executive committee and provide "leadership and oversight" for the investment team.
AXA Investment Managers
AXA Investment Managers announced that Marysol Novo-Capello has joined the firm as key account manager.
In an effort to strengthen AXA's growing Americas Client Group, Novo-Capello will focus on onboarding new investors and distributors, including wirehouses, independent broker-dealers, RIAs and regional private banks.
Hawksford
Hawksford has strengthened its senior team with the promotion of four key team members to the role of director.
These promotions include Laura Nevitt as a director of the Private Client Division, Cherith Fothergill as director and global head of Business Development & Marketing, Melody Tan as Finance director and Bobby Stirling as director and global head of Client Accounting.
These senior promotions form part of a wave of 67 additional promotions across Hawksford's international offices.
Julius Baer International
Julius Baer International announced the internal appointment of Mark Winterburn, former executive director and senior investment adviser, as head of Investment Advisory UK in London.
Winterburn joined Julius Baer International as a senior investment adviser and executive director in February 2017, following a 14-year career in financial services. In his new role, he will resume his responsibilities as an investment adviser to clients; whilst also taking on overall management of Julius Baer's Investment Advisers in London.
Carey Olsen Bermuda
Carey Olsen Bermuda has appointed Adam Collieson as its lead property lawyer.
Collieson's core practice is focused on commercial and residential real estate transactions where he has experience advising both international and domestic clients on a wide range of complex property issues.
GAM Investments
GAM Investments has appointed Greg Clerkson to the newly-created role of head of discretionary investment, managing discretionary teams across fixed income, equities and real estate debt.
Clerkson, who currently serves as global head of product strategy and solutions, will report to group CEO Peter Sanderson and work closely with head of GAM's systematic and investment solution's units Anthony Lawler.
Jupiter Asset Management
Jupiter Asset Management will replace Steve Davies as manager of its UK Growth strategy with Newton Investment Management's Christopher Smith.
Smith, who has headed the £900m Newton UK Opportunities fund since January 2018, will join Jupiter in June, taking on responsibility for the £958m Jupiter UK Growth fund at the end of the month.
Rathbones
Rathbones has expanded its distribution team with the hire of discretionary fund manager specialists Jake Lewis and Luciano Caira.
Lewis joins from Brooks Macdonald, where he was a senior business development manager with a focus on building new relationships with London-based advisers in London. Caira was previously a partner and business development manager at Seven Investment Management, responsible for products and services within Scotland.
Mirabaud Group
Mirabaud Group has appointed François Leyss as chief operating officer, while naming Raphaël Ducret successor in his former role as COO of Mirabaud Asset Management.
Leyss has been with Mirabaud AM since 2012 and has played a key role in the institutionalisation of the business across all areas of support. Formerly COO of Mirabaud AM, Leyss will undertake his new role as COO of Mirabaud Group from 1 March, while Ducret, head of Organisation for the firm since 2016, will be promoted to COO to replace Leyss.
Brooks Macdonald
Brooks Macdonald has announced the promotion of Liam Pryce-Jones as head of South distribution, while Gary Stirrup has been promoted to director, head of UK distribution.
Pryce-Jones rounds out the regional heads alongside Jonty Warneken, head of North, Andrew Lewis head of Wales & South West and Robin McAdam, head of Scotland, and will work with the East Anglia and Tunbridge Wells teams from the firm's Hampshire office.
Hilbert Investment Solutions
Hilbert Investment Solutions, the business founded by former Old Mutual head of structured products Steve Lamarque, has appointed Francois Zagamé as head of research in the UK.
Zagamé joined Old Mutual subsidiary Skandia Investment Group in 2007 as head of global and UK equity research before moving into portfolio management at the group in 2009.
