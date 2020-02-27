Thai government threatens legal action over 1MDB accusation

Thailand's government has threatened to take legal action against the Future Forward Party for its allegation that the prime minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, was complicit in covering up Malaysia's long-running 1MDB scandal.

According to reports in the Bangkok Post, the Future Forward Party has accused Chan-o-cha of assisting the former Malaysian government in the arrest of a whistleblower in the 1MDB case in 2015, in addition to allowing financial criminals to operate in Thailand.

The government in Bangkok confirmed that serveral agencies are considering legal action against Pannika Wanich, the spokeswoman for Future Forward Party (FFP), over her allegations.

The Thai prime minister said yesterday: "The ministries are investigating and if it's not true, they can sue."

The Future Forward Party was dissolved by courts in Bangkok earlier this month after its then-leader, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, gave the party an illegal donation of Bt191m.

The first "accidental" whistleblower was Xavier Justo who was arrested in Thailand in relation to his 1MDB following the release of a disk containing 230,000 emails.

The 1MDB case continues to have wide-ranging ramifications. On 20 February, II reported that senior Goldman Sachs executive left the firm after the Federal Reserve permanently barred him from the US banking industry for his alleged role in a Malaysian corruption scandal involving the looting of billions of dollars from a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund.

