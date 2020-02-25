RL360 secures five-star service rating from AKG

RL360, the Isle of Man-based life assurance and offshore investments company, has announced it has been granted the highest rating possible for service by AKG Actuaries and Consultants.

In its latest report, the independent actuaries confirmed the five-star service rating, as well as a B+ for financial strength. RL360 is currently the only international life company with such a high rating for financial strength.

"AKG considers RL360 and the broader IFGL to be a financially strong standalone operation with very strong operational characteristics and a consistent strategy," according to the report.

RL360 director of marketing Simon Barwell said: "Year on year AKG continues to recognise RL360's strength and also the excellence in the service we provide to our customers.

"We work hard at RL360 for our plan holders and will continue to do so. In an ever changing market, we are proud to be a strong, reliable and dynamic presence," he added.

AKG Actuaries and Consultants specialise in the provision of ratings, information and market assistance to the financial services industry. The company's reports are designed to provide advisers the information they need to assess the relative strengths of offshore long term insurers.

