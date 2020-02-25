AXA Thailand unveils new travel insurance

AXA Thailand has partnered with regional airlines Bangkok Airways to offer a new travel insurance product for passengers on the airline's domestic and international routes.

Passengers will benefit from both Outpatient (OPD) and Inpatient (IPD) coverage, and won't be required to make advance payment for medical expenses at more than 39,000 hospitals and clinics worldwide.

AXA also provides emergency medical assistance, interpreter referral and a 24-7 AXA Hotline Service worldwide. In addition to the full airfare refund protection in case of flight cancellation, passengers will be fully compensated for any loss or damage to their baggage and personal effects, including sport equipment and musical instruments up to 20,000 Baht per policy, subject to respective terms and conditions.

"This new partnership with AXA Insurance will not only help enhance the travelling experience of Bangkok Airways' passengers but also help accommodate our passengers to purchase this travel insurance with ease," Chulin Kocharoen, vice-president - sales at Bangkok Airways, told AsiaTravelTips.com.

"Passengers can purchase ‘Protective Wing' travel insurance while they process their booking or purchase it after booking their flights on our website."

