ING's Hamers named as new UBS chief

UBS has announced that Ralph Hamers, the CEO of ING, is to take over as chief executive of Swiss bank UBS.

Hamers (pictured), currently CEO of ING, will step down from his position and leave ING on 30 June, after 29 years with the Dutch international bank. He will join UBS on 1 September and will become Group CEO on 1 November.

Over the past six years Hamers has transformed ING into a leading digital bank, on the way to become the go-to financial platform for our customers. He created value for all stakeholders and played a leading role in driving sustainability efforts in the financial industry.



Hans Wijers, chairman of the Supervisory Board of ING said: "Ralph has done an exemplary job in preparing our bank for the future with our Think Forward strategy. His vision and customer focus have been an inspiration throughout the years he served as CEO. We will continue to build on the foundations Ralph has laid and we have strong confidence in our strategic direction.

We regret to see Ralph leave but want to thank him for all his contributions to ING and wish him well in the new role he will take up later this year. In the coming months Ralph will continue to lead ING and prepare for the transition of leadership."

Ralph Hamers said: "I am proud of what we have accomplished during the more than six years I had the privilege to lead ING. We completed our restructuring plan and paid back the Dutch State in full. We set the strategic course for ING based on our purpose of ‘empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business'. We grew our customer base by over 20%, with an increase of 70% in primary customers.

I am convinced that the steps we have taken to prepare ING for a digital and mobile future will continue to pay off. In the coming months I will do my utmost to ensure my successor can sustain ING's success. This decision has been very hard for me having in mind the many talented and dedicated colleagues and friends I have worked with over the past 29 years. But I am also honoured to get the opportunity to lead an established institution like UBS."

Ralph Hamers has been ING's CEO since 2013. After joining ING in 1991 he held various management positions across the bank among which country manager in Romania and Belgium. In 2013 he was appointed to the Executive Board and Management Board Banking and later in the year became its chairman and CEO.