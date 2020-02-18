VIDEO: II Awards Winner's Story - DeVere Group

In this special 'Winner's Story' video, below, we speak with deVere Group founder and CEO Nigel Green about the company's success at the International Investment Awards 2019, that included Green himself picking up the 'Personality of the Year' - voted for by II readers - for the second year in a row.

