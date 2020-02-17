Old Mutual International rebrands as Quilter International

Quilter plc has confirmed the successful rebrand of its cross-border wealth management solutions business to Quilter International.

The rebrand from Old Mutual International follows the renaming of other companies within the Quilter Group, including Intrinsic to Quilter Financial Planning in 2019 and the Charles Derby Group to Quilter Financial Advisers last month.

The rebranding is a result of Quilter plc separating from Old Mutual plc in June 2018 and listing separately on the London and Johannesburg stock exchanges.

Quilter International, which is headquartered on the Isle of Man, operates in multiple global markets, offering financial planning solutions to expatriates and local investors across the world including Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Peter Kenny, CEO of Quilter International, said: "Our rebrand to Quilter International is a natural next step in our journey and a further opportunity to harness the strength of the Quilter brand."

This article was first published by InvestmentEurope, International Investment's sister title

