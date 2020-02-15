Jupiter in 'advanced talks' to buy Merian Global: reports

UK-based fund house Jupiter Fund Management has confirmed it is in "advanced talks" to acquire Merian Global Investors, according to reports on Saturday.

In a statement, Jupiter said: "The board of Jupiter sees this as an attractive opportunity to acquire a high quality independent active manager that would represent a strong fit with Jupiter in both investment management philosophy and culture."

"While discussions have been underway for some time and the boards of both Jupiter and Merian are confident that the combination would have the potential to deliver meaningful benefits for the stakeholders of both businesses, discussions are ongoing and there can be no certainty these will lead to a transaction, nor as to the terms on which any such transaction would be concluded. A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate."

Boston-based TA Associates acquired Merian in 2018 from South Africa's Old Mutual. Merian was founded by Richard Buxton, who led the buyout from Old Mutual but who subsequently stepped down as CEO in January of last year.

Merian claims £22bn in AuM to the end of 2019. The combined group would have upwards of £66.5bn in AuM.

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter