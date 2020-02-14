Kuwait axes more than 145,000 work permits for expats

Kuwait cancelled 145,211 work permits for expats last year according to the latest official figures from the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM).

PAM issued 185,950 new work permits for foreign workers during that same period. Total fees collected for the services provided by PAM last year reached KD 17m.

Out of this amount, KD 13m came from transfer fees, KD 2m from work permits issued. Also, the labor force in the country increased by 40,000 new employees in the private sector.

The total national manpower registered with the labor administration amounted to 55,273 citizens, in government contracts 12,216 citizens, and in the services of business owners 4,070 citizens with a total of 71,559 citizens. The total national and expat workers in all departments reached 1,730,181.

The authority completed 1,001,955 requests for work permit renewal, and 245,000 transfer requests within the private sector.

