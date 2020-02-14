Oman extends visa ban for expats

Oman's government has confirmed an extension of its visa ban for expats working in certain sectors, with the ministry of manpower (labour) confirming that visas will no longer be renewed once their licence has expired.

The changes will affect all expats working as sales or purchase representatives and/or in sales promotion.

The new rule was instigated by Abdullah bin Nasser Al Bakri the minister of manpower, earlier this week.

An official at the ministry of manpower told the Times of Oman: "The ministerial decision is clear and understandable, that after completion of the work-permit licenses, the expat who is working as a sales representative/sales promoter and purchase representative should leave Oman and their visas cannot be renewed."

Oman's tougher stance on expats is in line with its fellow GCC member states. Last year International Investment reported a 28% drop in expats working in Kuwait's public sector. And in December Saudi Arabia froze expat fees for the duration of 2020.

