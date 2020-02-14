AXA Investment Management expands range with All China Strategy

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) has launched the AXA WF Framlington All China Evolving Trends fund, which aims to provide investors with access to the growing pot of investable Chinese equities listed both in China and abroad.

The strategy will invest in A-Shares listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges traded via the HongKong Stock Connect, H-shares listed in Hong Kong as well as Chinese companies that are listed globally.

It will be managed by William Chuang, who has over 18 years of investment experience and currently oversees the Greater China region research for AXA Investment Managers(AXA IM) Framlington Equities investment platform.

"We see that the Chinese equity market offers a diverse and attractive set of opportunities to investors. Our goal is to tap into those opportunities with a robust investment approach and the flexibility to invest across Chinese onshore and offshore equities," said Chuang.

Utilising a fundamental, bottom-up investment approach, Chinese companies will be selected through the lens of five long term investment trends (ageing and lifestyle, connected consumer, automation, cleantech and transitioning societies) which form the basis of AXA IM Framlington Equities' evolving economy thematic fund range.

In addition to the launch, AXA IM has hired Natalia Mu as an Investment Specialist to provide further expertise in the region. She works closely with William and the AXA IM Framlington Equities thematics portfolio managers and assists sales teams across Asia.

Asia is one of the key markets for AXA IM's development strategy, therefore Mu's appointment builds on the recent strengthening of AXA IM's team in Asia with the hires of several sales people.

