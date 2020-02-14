Intertrust expands into New Zealand with office in Auckland

Intertrust, the tech-enabled fund and corporate services provider to clients operating and investing in the international business environment, has opened an office in Auckland, New Zealand.

The firm has said that the opening of the office reflects the company's focus on continued global expansion. David Ritchie has been appointed as country director.

The new office will follow the growing number of global clients heading to the country via active fund investments and those multinationals looking to grow their international sales operations.

Our clients can now enjoy Intertrust’s global offerings in New Zealand and for any of their cross-border transactions"

"We are delighted to now support international and New Zealand businesses with their corporate expansion plans," said Ritchie. "We believe the local market is underserved in terms of expert administrative services and locally based directorships. Our clients can now enjoy Intertrust's global offerings in New Zealand and for any of their cross-border transactions."

The corporate secretarial and funds support teams for New Zealand clients will initially be based out of Sydney as Ritchie builds the team locally.

David Ritchie has over 15 years' experience working in investment banking, corporate strategy and M&A in London, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.

Intertrust delivers tech-enabled corporate and fund solutions to clients operating and investing in the international business environment. It has around 3,500 employees in more than 30 jurisdictions in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

