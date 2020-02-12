Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus

Singapore's biggest bank DBS evacuated 300 staff from Tower 3 of Singapore's Marina Bay Finance Centre, after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The case is at least the third to strike the business district, where other firms have been sending workers home and setting up temperature-screening checkpoints to stem any further spreading of the deadly disease.

In a statement, the bank said it is "providing the employee and his family with every support and guidance" and is conducting detailed contact tracing with all employees and other parties that the infected employee may have come into contact with. It is also deep cleaning and disinfecting the affected office space in accordance with Ministry of Health guidelines.

I regret to inform you that there is one confirmed case of coronavirus at DBS Asia Central"

DBS told employees to work from home and will provide them with a personal hygiene and protection care pack. "I regret to inform you that there is one confirmed case of coronavirus at DBS Asia Central on Level 43 today," Singapore country head, Tse Koon Shee said in a memo first reported by Reuters.

"As a precautionary measure, all 300 colleagues on Level 43 at MBFC have been evacuated and will work from home for the time being."

Most of the bank's senior executives, including CEO Piyush Gupta, work extremely close by, on floors 45 and 46, and share the same set of elevators as the afflicted individual.

Long lines had formed this week to enter some offices in the financial district as employers started screening workers for temperature. Warnings by building management of cases in some downtown office buildings have also been widely shared on social media.

A total of 50 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Singapore so far. The Lion City last week raised its disease response level to "orange," the same grade used during the SARS epidemic, as it braced for what prime minister Lee Hsien Loong said was a "major test for our nation."

The virus that originated in China has now claimed 1,115 lives, all but two on the mainland.

