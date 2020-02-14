Novia Global launches SIPP for expats

Beacon Global Group has picked Novia Global to provide a white label version of the Novia Global International Self Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) for its US and non-US advisers.

Comprising over 50 adviser firms, the Novia Global International SIPP will be Beacon Global Advisor Network, LLC's (BGAN) recommended retirement solution for both US and non-US advisers that require this product.

"Beacon Global Group remains uniquely positioned at the center of a series of global relationships to provide cross border solutions. The Novia Global International SIPP dramatically extends our value proposition and we look forward to growing this relationship with them," Joby Gruber, Group President, Beacon Global Group said.

The Novia Global International SIPP dramatically extends our value proposition"

Formed in 2010, Beacon Global Group was set up to help financial services companies around the world better serve American expatriates with financial assistance while living and working abroad.

"This is a very exciting initiative and we are delighted to have been selected as the product provider of choice for international SIPP business," Chris Skelhorn, Novia Global International sales manager added.

Formed in 2010, Beacon Global Group was set up to help financial services companies around the world better serve US expats with financial assistance while living and working abroad, especially with complications brought about by the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA).

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter