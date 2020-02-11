Azerbaijan moves ahead with compulsory medical insurance

The government in Azerbaijan has decided to introduce compulsory medical insurance in four stages throughout the country during this year, according to local media.

The application of compulsory medical insurance has began earlier this year in 23 Azerbaijani districts. From April 1, residents of 21 districts and cities, from July 1 - residents of 15 districts and cities, and from October 1, residents of seven districts and cities will use the services of compulsory medical insurance, according to Trend.

At the last, fourth stage, from Oct. 1, Baku, Sumgayit, Absheron, Khankendi, Gubadli, Zangilan and Shusha will be connected to the system.

"Those who have health problems (except for emergency medical care) are recommended to contact family doctors with their IDs first," reads the report. "A family doctor gives a citizen a referral to a specialised doctor who, after the necessary examination, will provide the treatment. It is necessary to contact a medical institution on the basis of a referral of the family doctor."

Azerbaijan's cabinet has also approved the 'Package of services for compulsory medical insurance'. Depending on its type, the Compulsory Medical Insurance Package determines the conditions for provision of medical services, the amount of co-financing, as well as the waiting time.

The introduction of the co-financing mechanism will be launched on April 1, 2020. However, this will be implemented in the districts that have been already covered by the compulsory medical insurance system as a pilot project.

Under the co-financing mechanism, if a citizen without a family doctor's referral appeals to a medical institution at the place of registration for outpatient services, for each insured event he will have to pay the cost of co-financing in the amount of 5 manat ($2.9). If a citizen appeals to a medical institution located in another administrative territory for outpatient services, for each insured event he will have to pay the cost of co-financing in the amount of 5 manat.

If a citizen, without a family doctor's referral, appeals to a medical institution located outside the medical territorial department where he or she is registered for outpatient services, for each insured event he or she must pay the cost of co-financing in the amount of 15 manat ($8.8).

If a citizen, without a referral from a medical institution at the place of registration or residence, appeals for in-patient services to a medical institution located in another administrative territory, but inside a medical territorial department, for each insurance case the cost of which exceeds 100 manat ($58.8), he or she will have to pay the cost of the joint financing in the amount of 30 manat ($17.6).

If a citizen without a referral from a medical institution located in the administrative territory at the place of registration appeals for in-patient services to a medical institution located outside the medical territorial department where he or she is registered, for each insurance case the cost of which exceeds 100 manat, the citizen will have to pay the cost of co-financing in the amount of 90 manat ($52.9).

