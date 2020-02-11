Zedra expands Central Europe and corporate services with acquisition in Poland

Zedra, the Jersey-based specialist in trust, corporate and fund services, has announced its latest acquisition, this time in Poland.

Zedra will acquire Awans Corporate Services, one of Poland's oldest corporate services specialists, which has been offering accounting and administration services to local companies, corporations and individuals, for over 20 years. This new acquisition follows on from deals in Singapore, the Isle of Man, Switzerland, Nordic markets signed and announced in 2019.

With a focus on local entrepreneurs and medium sized companies, Awans Corporate Services is a leading provider of accounting, human resources and payroll management services to companies based in Poland. The company also offers traditional corporate services, including incorporation services, cash management and business advisory.

Unveiling the acquisition, Ivo Hemelraad, CEO of Zedra said: "This latest deal will mark our first move into the vibrant and fast growing Central European markets. With a population of nearly 38 million, together with a strong tradition for business startups and growth, we see Poland as a dynamic and important new market for Zedra. I am looking forward to welcoming the staff and clients of Awans Corporate Services to ZEDRA."

Piotr Augustyniak, founder of Awans Corporate Services, who is to become Zedra's head of Central Europe at completion, stated "As one of Poland's oldest providers of high quality corporate services solutions, we will be bringing a unique depth of knowledge and expertise to Zedra."

Bartek Bielski, managing director of Awans Corporate Services, which will be renamed Zedra Poland following completion, added "Our nearly 20 staff have always focussed on providing best in class solutions to our clients. The opportunity to become part of Zedra, with its proactive and positive "do more, achieve more" approach, and getting access to its international network of professionals is one which we found compelling and certainly in the best interest of our staff and clients."

The deal will bring Zedra's existing headcount to over 550 industry experts and expand its global footprint to 14 countries, spanning Asia, Oceania, the Americas and Europe.