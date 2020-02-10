Cassim Rasool made an Ardan director

Ardan International has named Cassim Rasool director of Operations as the wealth platform looks to build on its recent growth.

The Manx-based wealth platform now administers more than four times the assets it did just three years ago and has plans to grow this number further in the future. Rasool was previously the wealth platform's chief operating officer.

"I am absolutely delighted to become an Ardan director," Rasool said in a statement. With over two decades of experience in the financial sector, he has held a number of senior roles with Lloyds Banking Group in both the British Isles and South Africa, as well as with Ardan's parent company International Financial Group Limited (IFGL).

"Ardan is a dynamic company and I've been thrilled to play a part in its growth over the last few years. We have some exciting plans for this year and I'm looking forward to working with the team to bring them to the market," he added.

Ardan's chief executive officer Sarah Dunnage said: "Cassim has played a key role at Ardan in transforming the service and technology we offer to advisers and their customers. In his new role as a director, he will help to ensure we achieve our ambitious plans to grow and transform. I wish him continued success."

Ardan was launched in 2013 and in 2016 became part of IFGL, a group that looks after assets of $11.5bn for over 80,000 customers. Its Isle of Man heritage is always present as 'Ardan' is Manx Gaelic for 'platform'.

