UAE banks to chase defaulters in India

Banks in the UAE are going after the Indian nationals who defaulted on their loans in the UAE and then moved to India.

As many as 9 UAE-based banks are understood to be in the process of initiating legal action against Indian defaulters to recover around $7bn.

During the last few years, starting 2016, a number of Indian businessmen and salary earners have left the country leaving behind a trail of loan defaults following stress in the small and medium enterprises (SME) sector which resulted in a domino effect in terms of business failures and job losses.

So, be it India or any other country, if [the] law allows the banks to pursue, we will certainly pursue those defaulters"

While most of the cases involve corporate loans taken by Dubai or Abu Dhabi-based subsidiaries of Indian companies, action is also being planned against individuals, according to India's Economic Times.

"Cost of loan recovery will be a major consideration before we initiate legal action against any defaulter. While hiring our lawyers, we will consider cost per case and decide on the viability of each case," said the legal department head of a local bank, the news outlet reported.

Law firms in India have indicated that banks are negotiating on legal fees on the basis of bulk of recovery cases rather than the number of cases. If that is the case, both big and small loan default cases can be bundled together making the legal costs cheaper for banks.

Over the past five years, total defaults by Indian borrowers in the UAE is estimated in excess of Dh26 billion (Rs500 billion).