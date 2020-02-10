Editor's note: Our newsletters are evolving

From Tuesday 11 February, International Investment is relaunching its newsletter offering, with early morning briefings focusing on key topics, in addition to our essential midday news briefing.

The new Focus newsletters will arrive in your inbox at 5am GMT, with each day's Focus looking at a particular theme in detail:

Monday: Focus on expats and citizenship

Tuesday: Focus on taxation and regulation

Wednesday: Focus on insurance and IPMI

Thursday: Regional focus

Friday: Focus on ESG

We want our audience to be central to the debate. Each day we'll feature a guest comment article as part of our Focus coverage."

Our coverage of these key topics will feed into our ongoing series of special reports, our series of regional conferences through the year and our long-form feature-led journalism online.

As ever, we want our audience to be central to the debate. Each day we'll feature a guest comment article as part of our Focus coverage. And we're building on the success of our first II Middle East Forum, rolling out regional events in London and Miami in the coming months.

Starting on Saturday will be the first of our Weekend Briefings - a concise round-up of the week's news, with links to our biggest stories over the past week.

Our daily news briefing will go out as normal at 12pm GMT. You can sign up to all our newsletters here.

Please let me know what you think, or if you have an idea for a guest article. My email address is [email protected]

Thank you, as always, for your support

Christopher Copper-Ind

Editor-in-chief