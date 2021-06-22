Join International Investment
International Investment is the market leader of objective news, opinion, analysis and research for occupational pensions professionals, and those looking to influence them.
As a member you will have exclusive access to members-only news and analysis, receive a copy of our in-depth monthly magazine and receive all of the member-benefits detailed below.
Join us on our mission as we help trustees and pension professionals to secure Britain's retirement future.
|Blank
|Blank
|
MOST POPULAR
|Blank
|Blank
|II Professional
|II Essential
|II Corporate
|Blank
|
Complimentary
Professional access to news and events for trustees, investment consultants and in-house pension and benefit scheme professionals.Join
|
From £599
Essential for individuals reliant on Professional Pensions news whose roles do not include in-house pension or benefit scheme responsibility.Join
|
From £2,845
Team or company-wide access for businesses who rely on the latest Professional Pensions news.Contact us
|
What's included
|Number of members
|1
|1
|5+
|Access to members-only news, insights and analysis PLUS full content archive
|A print or digital edition of our glossy in-depth monthly magazine
|Receive important and breaking news stories in our daily bulletin
|Get exclusive opinion pieces and insider insight with our dedicated members-only newsletter
|Preferential rates for our non-sponsoring companies to flagship events
|Team IP access available
|Dedicated Account Manager and analytics
|Blank
|Join
|Join
|Contact us
Why International Investment?
Be the first to access the big stories
Unlimited online access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the industry along with breaking news sent to you in our daily newsletter.
Sustainable Investment Hub
Our sustainable investment hub covers essential news and opinion from thought leaders in the ESG space.
In-depth monthly magazine
A print or digital edition of our glossy in-depth monthly magazine including analysis, interviews and special features.
Thousands of happy members, including
Here's what they have to say...
A daily go-to for the latest industry updates, International Investment is a trusted source of news, feautres and commentary.
Isio
The high quality editorial and interesting and varied content makes International Investment not only a key target for our wide range of pension advisery, industry body and scheme clients, but also a fanstastic resource to stay on top of industry news and developments.
Ged Brumby
Director and Head of Pensions at Edelman Smithfield
II Corporate
Team or company wide access for businesses who rely on the latest International Investment news
Our II corporate membership option means you can share the benefits of International Investment with your colleagues
Connect with someone in our memberships team
We're always happy to help