VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: 10 minutes with...Andy Newman, LGT Wealth Management UK

clock • 1 min read
VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: 10 minutes with...Andy Newman, LGT Wealth Management UK

In this interview - part of the International Investment 10 minutes with...series we speak to Andy Newman, Partner, Head of International Business Development, LGT Wealth Management UK.

Newman, who also recently won the II Awards 2022-23 Personality of the Year Award is speaking with II Publisher Gary Robinson where he discuss his career to date and looks forward to the continued  growth of LGT Wealth Management UK as it branches out further into the international cross-border marketplace.

Click here to view the video or on the image below.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Gary Robinson

Commercial Director, Head of Video at International Investment.

View profile
More from Gary Robinson

VIDEO: The BFSB Interviews 2023 - Aliya Allen, Partner, Graham Thompson

How systematic trading and investing overrides bad, emotional decision making