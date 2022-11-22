VIDEO: II Awards 2022 Winner's Story - Phil Story, Investors Trust

In this II Awards Winner's Story video we speak to Investors Trust, who picked up the Excellence in Client Service (Industry) award for The Middle East region - one of five winner's trophies - at the event held in October this year. II Publisher Gary Robinson caught up with Phil Story, SEO & Head of Distribution, EMEA, at the company's Dubai HQ in November to discuss his team's success. Click here or on the image below to view.
