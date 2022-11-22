VIDEO: II Awards 2022 Winner's Story - Phil Story, Investors Trust

clock • 1 min read

In this II Awards Winner's Story video we speak to Investors Trust, who picked up the Excellence in Client Service (Industry) award for The Middle East region - one of five winner's trophies - at the event held in October this year. II Publisher Gary Robinson caught up with Phil Story, SEO & Head of Distribution, EMEA, at the company's Dubai HQ in November to discuss his team's success. Click here or on the image below to view.

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Gary Robinson

Commercial Director, Head of Video at International Investment.

View profile
More from Gary Robinson

VIDEO: The Big Interview - Holborn's Australasia head Greg Miller

VIDEO: The Big Interview - Victor France, CEO, Abbey Wealth