VIDEO: The BFSB Interviews 2022 - Valdez Russell, FTX

In this latest video exclusive - from the The BFSB Interviews 2022 series - which is part of the International Investment and Bahamas Financial Services Board Special Report on The Bahamas, we speak to Valdez T. Russell - Vice-President, Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility, FTX Digital Markets.

Click here to view the video or on the image below.

This video also appears in the International Investment Special Report on The Bahamas 2022 which was sponsored by The Bahamas Financial Services Board.

The full Bahamas Special Report 2022 ezine with a comprehensive list of features and videos is available to view/read here.