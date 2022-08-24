The II Q&A Sessions: John Hanafin, CEO, Huriya Private

Q&A with John D. Hanafin, Founder and CEO of Dubai-based private equity, immigration, multi-family office and corporate structuring firm Huriya Private. Tell us about your operation - what are the key areas that you specialize in? Huriya Private was established to provide specialist advisory services to a select number of families and private individuals. Huriya Private has cultivated an international network of contacts, resulting in a deep understanding of the needs of modern high-net-...