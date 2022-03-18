VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: The Big Interview - The Advisers - Riyad Adamou, Holborn Assets

1 min read
In this exclusive video - part of International Investment's The Big Interview - The Advisers series sponsored by Hansard - Riyad Adamou - Chief Commercial Officer, Holborn Assets looks back on his career to date and discusses the vision for Holborn Assets continued expansion in the international cross-border financial advice world

In the video Adamou also reveals an insight into the company's new technologies and offers an opinion on the rise of cryptocurrency and its place on the advice spectrum.

Click here to view, or on the image below.

