VIDEO: II UK Spotlight 2021 Q&A

The latest in International Investment's Spotlight series of video panel discussions is now available to view.

In what was a lively debate the panel included Jersey-based Aslam Shareef who is Head of Funds at Fairway Group, Neil Jones, Head of Technical Services at Canada Life International and Simon Pickering, Head of Insurance and Pensions at the Department of Enterprise at the Isle of Man Government.

The video panel discussion is available here or by clicking on the video below.

Cross-border

Among the questions answered by the panel included a look at the UK's positioning within the international cross-border financial services marketplace, questions on taxation and trusts and a discussion about what should advisers and providers be looking for when choosing a jurisdiction?

We also looked at how the pandemic has changed the industry in the short term and what changes should be kept for the longer term as we look into the future?