VIDEO: II Awards Winner's Story - RL360 & IFGL CEO David Kneeshaw

In this exclusive winners video interview we speak to RL360 & IFGL CEO David Kneeshaw who picked up the much coveted Personality of the Year (Industry) Award.

Kneeshaw's award was one of four triumphs for RL360 and IFGL who collected the Best International Life Office (Ex-UK), Excellence in Client Service (Lat AM) for RL360 and Best International Platform for Ardan International, which is also part of the IFGL group of companies.

Click on the image below to view the video.