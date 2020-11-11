VIDEO: II Awards 2020 Winner's Story - Robert Parker, Holborn Assets

In this new video series of Winner's Stories from the recent International Investment Awards 2020, we bring you our 2020 Personality of the Year (Advisers) - Robert Parker of Holborn Assets.

We are delighted that Robert is also one of speakers and panelists at next Tuesday's virtual International Investment Middle East Forum Event. The event takes place between 9am-12pm UK time and features some of the industry's biggest names.

Please click on the link below to view Robert Parker's Winner's Story interview.