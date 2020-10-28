VIDEO: Highlights of winners' videos from II Awards 2020

In this video below we feature some highlights of winners' videos taken shortly after the International Investment Awards 2020 virtual ceremony.

The video features some of the winners and highly-commended companies and individuals from this years hugely successful ceremony broadcast which was watched live and downloaded after the event in huge numbers, in more than 30 countries around the world.

The video is also a preview of our II Awards 2020 special edition ezine, which is due for release on Tuesday November 3, which will showcase all of the winners with interviews, videos and features from across the industry.