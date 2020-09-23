VIDEO: Minister Elsworth Johnson on how The Bahamas is 'open for business'

In this video below - conducted by International Investment's Gary Robinson during lockdown in a special series of video interviews that are part of the 2020 Bahamas Special Report - we speak to Bahamas Minister Ellsworth Johnson who highlights how The Bahamas has coped and, indeed, even thrived amid recent dramatic events.

The video is part of a series of videos, interviews and features in the International Investment Bahamas Special Report 2020 which was supported by The Bahamas Financial Services Board.

