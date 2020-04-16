VIDEO: Jupiter's ecology fund head Thomas on measuring 'impact'

In this video, International Investment's head of video Gary Robinson spoke to Jupiter Asset Management's Ecology fund head Charlie Thomas on how the company measures 'impact' in the ESG world.

We spoke to Thomas at March's 2020 IE Nordic Summit, Stockholm, on March 10, 2020, just before Europe moved into Covid-19 lock-down.

Click here or on the image below to view the interview.

This is part of a series of videos in which Thomas - who is head of Strategy, Environment & Sustainability and manager of the Ecology fund at Jupiter also speaks about fund's investment strategy, how has it changed in 30 years since launched in 1988 and the outlook for the next 10 years.

Click here for the longer version of the interview.